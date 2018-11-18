Qirat, Naat competitions

Islamabad : The Federal Government Colleges H-8 and H-9 organised Qirat and Naat competitions to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW). Students from various FG colleges took part in the Qirat and Naat competitions.

The participants enthralled the audience with their melodious voices.

In the Qirat competition held at the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, Prof. Mudassir Niaz Ahmed, retired principal of IMCB H-9, was the chief guest. All principals of FG colleges for boys were also present on the stage.

Muhammad Basharat of Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) F-10/4, won the first position, Muhammad Abdul Basit of IMCB H-9, second and Fawad Danish of IMPC H-8 third.

The Naat competition was held at IMCB H-9.

The colourful ceremony held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) with religious zeal and fervour.

Director (Colleges) of the Federal Directorate of Education Tanwir Ahmed was the chief guest on the occasion.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof. Atharul Islam, Principal IMCB H-9, congratulated the winners.

The aim and objective of holding Naat and Qirat competition were to involve students to show them about the significance of this day.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on November 22 at the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4.