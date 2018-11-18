ICCI to organise spring festival

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and the Trade Development of Pakistan (TDAP) have discussed to organise jointly a Spring Festival in Islamabad to provide a better platform for promotion of business activities. For this purpose, Muhammad Irfan, Director, TDAP Islamabad visited ICCI and held a meeting with Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, Rafat Farid, Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, Vice President ICCI to hold the said festival with joint efforts.

Muhammad Irfan said that TDAP has been cooperating with private sector in promoting business activities and hoped that the Spring Festival in Islamabad would provide a good opportunity to local traders and industrialists to enhance business prospects. He said that ICCI should send exclusive trade delegations to foreign countries for exploring new avenues of promoting Pakistan’s trade and exports and assured that TDAP would provide support in sending such delegations. Both sides also discussed to cooperate with each other in various trade promotion activities. Both sides reaffirmed to develop strong coordination between public and private sectors in pursuits aimed at improving the country’s economy. Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that ICCI was already planning to organize a Spring Festival in Islamabad and hoped that the cooperation of TDAP would make it a successful venture. He said that the local industry will have to face stiff competition from Chinese counterparts in coming days and stressed that the government should cooperate in balancing, modernization and rehabilitation of industrial sector.