Imran to take U-turn on his U-turn statement: Asif

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Khawaja Asif, on Saturday mocked Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement where he said a leader who does not take U turns according to the requirements of the situation is not a real leader. Imran Khan will take a U-turn on his U-turn statement as well. Please, wait, it won’t be before long, the former foreign minister tweeted. Asif is not the first one to criticise the PM for his statement. Reacting to the prime minister’s statement, Pakistan People’s Party leader Khurshid Shah on Friday said Imran Khan is Hitler and is taking U-turns to avoid losses. He [PM Imran Khan] has made it clear and told the nation that he is Hitler, Shah added. Meanwhile, PPP central leader Khurshid Shah has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has himself informed the nation that he is Hitler. According to the PPP leader, the prime minister was also sending a message that Hitler had failed because he did not take a U-turn, while he would be successful as he would. No Hitler who was also a dictator has ever been successful in history, Shah asserted.

In a meeting with senior journalists, Prime Minister Imran said a leader who does not know how to take U-turns according to the requirements of the situation is not a real leader.

The premier citing an example from his cricket days, when he led Pakistan’s national team and said, “We used to make a strategy and then step out into the field, but if the opponent team formed a strategy against ours then we would have to change it.

PM Imran has said that the premier also referred to Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte and said Hitler and Napoleon suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U- turns.

If you are walking and there is a wall in front of you then you will have to change and find another way the senior journalist further quoted PM Imran as explaining. A leader who does not know how to take U-turns is not successful, the prime minister added.