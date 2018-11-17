close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Alleged misbehaviour: CJP summons GB minister

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Friday took notice of alleged misbehavior of Fida Hussain, Minister Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan, towards the arrival in charge at the Islamabad International Airport.

As per media reports, the incident took place over flight delay due to bad weather.

The minister pushed the arrival in charge so hard that he stumbled.

Taking notice of the issue, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued a notice to both the parties to appear at the Supreme Court Branch Registry Lahore on Saturday.

More From Pakistan