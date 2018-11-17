Several key KP institutions without permanent chiefs

PESHAWAR: Many important institutions in Kyber Pukhtoonkhwa have been working without permanent heads for many months.

Pukhtoonkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) has been without a permanent head for 15 months. Previously Akbar Ayub had been heading it, but, on June 7, 2017, the Peshawer High Court (PHC) annulled his appointment as illegal. The Supreme Court also upheld the PHC order. The government, after failing to get a restraining order from the apex court, sacked him on August 24, 2017.

Similarly, three names were finalized for the appointment of managing director of the Bank of Khyber after retirement of Shamsul Qayyum on September 29, 2017. However, a candidate got a stay order from the PHC which halted the appointment process. Shams had been sacked from his position 20 day before his retirement, but moved court which suspended his dismissal notice. He completed his tenure and quit on the date of retirement.

On November 8 this year, the head of KP Oil and

Gas Development Company (KPOGDCL), Razziuddin Razi, was sacked suddenly without any notice. Peshawer Mass Transit Company chief Altaf Durrani was sacked due to differences in April this year and Fayyaz Khan was made the acting head.

Dr Razia Sultana’s contract as Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University expired in March 2018, and she has been continuing in the office on acting charge basis since then. New VC has not been appointed so far.

Khyber Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javed’s appointment had been nullified on March 16, 2018 by the PHC which directed the provincial government to remove him after appointing a new VC. Dr Ashraf has been continuing in the office since March as new VC has not been appointed so far. Dr Noor Paio Khan has been officiating as the acting VC of Agriculture University Peshawar for 11 months.

When contacted, KP Minister for Information Shaukat Yusufzai said the process of appointing the heads was under way and soon all institutions in question would have permanent heads. Incomplete boards of various institutions are also being completed to ensure smooth working of government affairs.