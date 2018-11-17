PSL’s FOURTH EDITION: Ronchi likely to lead United

ISLAMABAD: Hard hitting batsman Luke Ronchi of New Zealand, who is due in Islamabad a day ahead of the players draft, is a front runner to lead Islamabad United during the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A well-placed source told ‘The News’ on Friday that Ronchi is currently at the top of list of aspirants to replace seasoned Misbahul Haq as United captain. “Ronchi is due to arrive Islamabad a day ahead of the players draft set for November 20. The platinum category Islamabad United player is the front runner to take over the reign of captaincy from Misbah. The former captain will now act as mentor of the team,” the source said.

Though Islamabad United are also pinning hopes of luring former Australian captain Steve Smith, there are good chances that some other leading teams would go on to pick him ahead of the United.

“Islamabad United have the last pick. You never know who would go on to opt for Smith. If United go on to have Smith in their fold, he could also be a potential candidate to lead the united team.”

Lahore Qalandars, who got the first option in the draft, are likely to go for veteran Mohammad Hafeez as the owners wanted him to lead the side during the coming season. There are some other top players up for grab this fall. All-rounder Shahid Afridi and South African AB de Villiers are also available in the platinum category.

“The problem with AB de Villiers is that he would be available only for two weeks and would not be available for Pakistan leg of matches. So to pick him as captain of the Islamabad United would be unjust,” the source said.

Islamabad have retained two talented youngsters Shahdab Khan and Faheem Ashraf. Both now have promoted in platinum category.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings retained Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam and New Zealand opening batsman Colin Munro as their platinum picks with South African all-rounder Colin Ingram moving to diamond category as a player ambassador.

New signing Sunil Narine, who moved from Lahore Qalandars to Quetta Gladiators as part of a blockbuster trade, joined Sarfraz Ahmed to complete Quetta’s platinum retentions. Australian all-rounder Shane Watson moved to diamond category as a player mentor.

Lahore Qalandars, who have the first pick at this season’s draft, retained opening batsman Fakhar Zaman as their only platinum player while leg-spinner Yasir Shah was retained in diamond.