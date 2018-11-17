Root ton puts England on top

KANDY, Sri Lanka: Captain Joe Root smashed 124 and newcomer Ben Foakes again hit valuable tail-end runs to put England in command of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Friday.

England reached 324 for nine — a second innings lead of 278 — when bad light stopped play for the day at Kandy.

Foakes was batting on 51 alongside James Anderson on four.

Spinner Akila Dananjaya, whose action is under investigation by the International Cricket Council, claimed six wickets on the turning pitch.

He trapped Root lbw and then bowled Sam Curran for nought with his next ball. Adil Rashid thwarted the hat-trick but soon fell to Dananjaya’s guile for two.

It was his third five wicket haul in just his fifth Test for Dananjaya, who must rush off to Australia after the game for an ICC examination of his bowling.

He however could not stop Root and Foakes swinging the game.

Root reached his 15th Test ton soon after tea, making the sweep and reverse sweep valuable weapons, as he hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 146-ball knock.

Root raised his bat to a standing ovation from travelling English fans who also lauded Foakes.

As he did in his sparkling century on his Test debut in the opening game of the series, Foakes mixed caution and aggression to push up the England score.

Every one of England’s top seven batsmen were out attempting a sweep of some description.

Earlier, left-hander Rory Burns registered his maiden Test half-century in just his second match. He was trapped lbw off Malinda Pushpakumara for 59. Perera wasted little time in sending night-watchman Jack Leach back to the pavilion for one in the second over of the day.

Score Board

TOSS: ENGLAND

ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS: 290 (Buttler 63, Curran 64; Perera 4-61).

SRI LANKA 1ST INNINGS: 336 (Silva 85, Karunaratne 63; Leach 3-70, Rashid 3-75).

ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS (overnight 0-0)

Leach lbw b Perera 1

Burns lbw b Pushpakumara 59

Jennings c de Silva b Dananjaya 26

Root lbw b Dananjaya 124

Stokes lbw b Perera 0

Buttler b Dananjaya 34

Ali lbw b Dananjaya 10

Foakes not out 51

Curran b Dananjaya 0

Rashid lbw b Dananjaya 2

Anderson not out 4

Extras (B-4, LB-9) 13

Total (9 wkts, 76 overs) 324

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-77, 3-108, 4-109, 5-183, 6-219, 7-301, 8-301, 9-305.

BOWLING: Perera 19-2-87-2, Pushp-akumara 26-1-97-1, Dananjaya 23-0-106-6, De Silva 4-0-7-0, Lakmal 4-0-14-0.

Match officials: Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA) and Sundaram

Ravi (IND); TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (AUS); Match referee: Andy

Pycroft (ZIM).