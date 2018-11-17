Education week concludes

LAHORE: Education USA at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) celebrated International Education Week (IEW) November 12-16 in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi as part of ongoing efforts to foster cultural and educational exchange. It is a joint initiative of the US Department of State and the US Department of Education to promote international education worldwide and to inculcate a global sense among future young leaders.

“An international education prepares young people for a more globalised world, regardless of someone’s field of study,” noted Christopher Fitzgerald, Minister-Counselor for Public Affairs at the US Mission to Pakistan. “Exchanges bring people together and promote mutual understanding.

The United States remains committed to these exchanges, and we are pleased that so many Pakistanis decide to study in the United States every year.” Michael Guinan, Public Affairs Officer at US Consulate Lahore, said, “The number of Pakistani students in the United States increased for the sixth consecutive year, going up by 7.4 percent to reach a new height of 7,537, according to the 2018 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, which was released earlier this week.

EducationUSA Talks in Lahore was based on the popular format of “TED Talks where US graduates speak about their life experiences and achievements under the themes of "Women in STEM" by Lalah Rukh, "Breaking the Barriers" by Talha Rehmani and "Finding Your Spark" by Omar Zaman.

Additionally, USEFP Lahore organised its first ever girls’ football tournament, empowering girls to break stereotypes. EducationUSA at USEFP offers free advice and assistance to students interested in applying to or learning about US colleges and universities. USEFP is a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the United States and can be accessed at www.usefpakistan.org. It is one of 49 Fulbright Commissions located throughout the world.

British Council: The British Council Pakistan country head of external relations, Muhammad Ali, called on Punjab Schools Education Minister Murad Raas at his office on Friday. During the meeting, various matters came under discussion. Murad Raas apprised Muhammad Ali of different initiatives and reforms agenda of the Schools Education Department for diverse reforms in the government managed schools so that the students get world-class education.

Meanwhile, various provincial ministers also visited the office of Murad Raas in Civil Secretariat and discussed the matters of mutual interest. Murad Raas briefed the ministers on the reforms plan for providing best educational facilities to the students.