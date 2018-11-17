‘Plan to revolutionise industrial sector’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said that a plan was made to revolutionise industrial sector.

He said special industrial zones will be set up on Lahore-Sialkot motorway which will help to increase trade activities in the area. He said work will be done for establishing special economic zones. Talking to a delegation of industrialists who called on him here on Friday, he said the new job opportunities would be created by the promotion of industry and Punjab will be made a hub of activities of trade and industrial with the cooperation of industrialists. He said that issues of the industry related to federal government would be taken up and the meeting of the industrialists with federal government would be arranged. He said in the light of proposals of industrialists steps will be taken for the progress of industrial sectors. Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Khawaja Masood Akhtar, All Pakistan Dry Port Chairman Muhammad Hanif Khan and others were the members of the delegation.

quack centres: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday sealed 33 quackery outlets in nine cities.

The PHC teams had raided 214 treatment centres along with the district administration and police. They visited 25 centres each in Ahmedpur East and Depalpur, 24 each in Tandianwala, Dunyapur and Ferozewala and 23 each in the rest of the cities. The number of the sealed centres was six each in Kot Addu and Ferozewala, five in Tandianwala, four each in Dunyapur, Silanwali and Shahkot.