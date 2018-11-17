19 Pak players in British Junior Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: As many as 19 players from Pakistan have entered to play the British Junior Open 2019 scheduled at the University of Birmingham from January 2-6. According to the acceptance list, Humam Ahmed, Syed Anas Ali and Anas Ali Shah entered their names in the under-13 category.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Ammad, Mohammad Ashab Irfan, Azlan Khawar, M Hamza Khan, Moeed-ud-Din and Noor Zaman entered their names in the under-15 category. In the under-17 category, Syed Hasnain, Mohammad Hasan Raza, Ahmad Hasan, Mohammad Farhan Hashmi, Asadullah Khan, Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif entered their names.
Saifullah and Abbas Zeb have entered in the under-19 category, while Amna Fayaz is the only girl in the contingent who has entered to play in the under-17 category. The organisers have received 754 entries in total in the age categories of under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17 and under-19. The draws will be held in December.
