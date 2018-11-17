Beautification of Hyderabad is priority: DC

SUKKUR: The Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad, Syed Aijaz Ali Shah, has said the beautification of the city is priority of the local administration and everyone should support the campaign.

While chairing a meeting of the ‘Oversight Committee for Maintenance and Rehabilitation’, the DC Hyderabad said they would make the city a model to facilitate its residents. He directed the authorities to finalise the tenders of development projects transparently.

He stressed upon timely completion of all the projects and added the government has already approved a summary of the remaining work of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Flyover and the Provincial Highway Authority must complete the work as soon as possible.

The Superintendent Engineer of the Buildings Department, Akhtar Hussain Dawach, briefed the DC about ongoing schemes.

Meanwhile, the Senior Engineer of Highways Department Ameer Azam Wasaan briefed about the 12 different development schemes, which would be started soon. The meeting was attended by several senior officials.