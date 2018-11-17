ANP seeks Dawar killing inquiry

The president of the Awami National Party’s Sindh chapter, Shahi Syed, has demanded an inquiry into the kidnapping and murder of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officer SP Tahir Dawar Khan, saying that the unfortunate incident “casts doubts on the performance of law-enforcement agencies”.

SP Dawar had reportedly gone missing from Islamabad on October 26 and on November 13 his body was found in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. In a statement issued on Friday, Syed said, “The state indifference on the kidnapping for two weeks is not understandable.”