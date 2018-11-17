PIA resumes Muscat, Sharjah flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday announced that it was restoring its Muscat and Sharjah routes, which remained suspended for more than a year, as parts of efforts to expand the network of national flag carrier.

“The Lahore-Muscat route will be restored from Saturday 17th November operated by A320 aircraft. PIA will operate twice weekly flights on Saturday and Sunday,” a statement issued by the airline said. “With the introduction of these flights PIA will have a total of nine flights to Muscat operating from Peshawar, Turbat and Gwadar besides Lahore.”

The statement added that similarly the PIA has also decided to restore its Sialkot –Sharjah route with twice weekly flights every Tuesday and Friday. “The fights from Sialkot will commence from 20th November after which the airline will have five flights per week including three from Turbat,” the PIA said.