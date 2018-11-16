Imran to pay 2-day visit to Malaysia from Nov 20: FO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Malaysia starting from November 20, accompanied by a high level delegation hoping that his visit would help further strengthen bilateral relations between two countries and open new avenues of bilateral cooperation.

“This would be the first state visit by any foreign leader since Dr Mahathir Mohamad assumed office in May 2018 and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first bilateral visit to Malaysia. The two prime ministers will have a tête-à-tête, followed by delegation-level talks”, announced the Foreign Office.

Preparing for the visit saw the Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram Bin Mohammad Ibrahim calling on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office assuring his government’s full support to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan and said that the Malaysian leadership looks forward to receiving Prime Minister Imran Khan in Kuala Lumpur.

The two sides discussed wide range of issues and expressed satisfaction at the positive growth in relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

“The visit of the prime minister would provide an opportunity to further cement the existing friendly and cordial bilateral relations by enhancing economic, trade and commercial ties, for our mutual benefit”, added the Foreign Office. There was good news with the announcement that with concerted efforts of the Pakistani LEAs and armed forces, the five abducted Iranian guards have been safely recovered.

“They are in good health, being handed over to Iranian authorities. Concerted efforts under vigilance of the military leadership are on, to recover the other guards”, spokesman at Foreign Office said.

Seven more Iranian guards are still to be recovered, Tehran wants Islamabad at a time when there is a 2013 bilateral security deal, calling for an end terror activities on the border.

Last April, the same terror group carried out an attack in the border town of Mirjaveh, taking the lives of 10 Iranian border guards.

Bilateral relations were hit hard at the abduction of these guards which saw Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif flying into Islamabad. Zarif heading a political and military delegation on his visit to Pakistan where he had said, “There is need for constant negotiation with Pakistani officials so that the abductees’ return to their homeland can be secured.”

Iranian media reports had said that terrorists with the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group abducted 12 Iranian forces in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balochistan, and spirited them away into neighbouring Pakistan. The group later posted two photos of the abductees on its social media channel. To several queries the spokesman outlined the government’s policy on INGO’s, many who have left to relocate elsewhere. “We remain committed to pursuing an open and transparent INGO policy, which is underpinned by national laws, rules and regulations. There is an inter agency mechanism that is mandated inter alia to examine applications for registration, review necessary documentation, undertake monitoring and evaluation and attend to appeals”, he said. Out of 141 that applied for registration since October 2015, applications of 74 INGOs have been approved. This figure shows over 50% approval rate. These numbers do not count the applications of other INGOs which are being processed.

“In accordance with universally recognised principles and practice, every state has the right to define laws, policies and regulatory frameworks, keeping in view national context, circumstances and needs”, added the spokesman.

Regarding Dr Aafia’s case the spokesman said that Pakistan has taken it up forcefully with the US authorities. “Our Consul General in Houston pays regular visits to Dr Aafia Siddiqui. During the last three years, around twelve visits were undertaken. Reports about these visits were shared with all concerned including the family of Dr Aafia. Our officials also facilitated the telephonic conversation of Dr Aafia with her family in Karachi”, he said.

The issue of respective legal and human rights of Dr Aafia has also been regularly raised with the US officials. The matter was raised with Ambassador Alice G. Wells on 6th November, 2018. “Foreign Minister has been overseeing the case and he welcomed Dr Fouzia, sister of Dr Aafia, in his office and Dr Aafia’s repatriation to Pakistan was discussed with her”, said the spokesman. Foreign minister has instructed the Consul General in Houston to remain in touch with the prison facilities to ensure that rights of Dr Aafia are fully respected.