Fri Nov 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Scuffle during operation against encroachments

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

PAKPATTAN: Traders allegedly pelted Pakpattan municipal corporation chief officer Ghulam Murtaza and other MC staffers with stones after exchanging hot words during the anti-encroachment drive. Traders also beat up the chief officer. A case has been registered by Ghulam Murtaza against four traders.

