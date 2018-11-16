Scuffle during operation against encroachments

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Traders allegedly pelted Pakpattan municipal corporation chief officer Ghulam Murtaza and other MC staffers with stones after exchanging hot words during the anti-encroachment drive. Traders also beat up the chief officer. A case has been registered by Ghulam Murtaza against four traders.
