Hockey team calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE: Pakistan team, preparing for the forthcoming hockey World Cup, called on the Governor of Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House.

They were accompanied by the President PHF Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar. Ch Sarwar said on the occasion: “As hockey is Pakistan’s national game and has brought great laurels to the nation in the past, we hope team will put up a good show in India”.

Governor was presented with a hockey stick and a shirt, signed by the Pakistan’s winning squad of the Asian Champions Trophy.Meanwhile Punjab Hockey Association also hosted a reception in the honour of Pakistan’s World Cup bound team at a local hotel.

Khawar Anwar Kh, President Punjab Hockey Association, wished the team all the success for the World Cup.Also present on the occasion were former hockey stalwarts Islahuddin, Akhtar Rasool, Tauqeer Dar and Tahir Zaman as well as President PHF Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.