Fri Nov 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Opera Cricket Club trials from today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

KARACHI: Trials for Opera Cricket Club of Zone-I will commence here on Friday (today). The trials will begin at the Naya Nazimabad Ground and UBL Sports Complex at 9am and 11am, respectively, the organisers said.On Saturday (tomorrow), trials will be held at National Stadium at 9am. The final trials will also take place at the National Stadium at 1pm on Sunday.The organisers said that test cricketers Jalaluddin and Tanvir Ahmed will supervise the trials. Former international Ghulam Ali, Ilyas Khan and Sajid Abbasi are also on the selection panel.

