Poisoned food

The love for food is strongly rooted in our culture and new cafes and restaurants open up in the larger cities almost daily. However, it seems that even this way of enjoying an evening out may be becoming more and more hazardous. An autopsy carried out at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on Monday suggests that the two little boys who died on Sunday after eating out with their families at a posh restaurant in Clifton and then consuming candies at another popular upmarket amusement park died from eating poisonous food. The children, aged five years and one and a half years, had begun vomiting within four hours after returning from what was meant to be an enjoyable family outing; they later died in a hospital. Police have sealed the restaurant they ate at. Samples of candy have also been collected and milk which the small boys had consumed at home is also being tested.

Over the past few years more and more warnings have been issued by health and food regulators in the country, including the Punjab Food Authority, about the increasing adulteration and lack of safety of food. Poor hygienic practices have been detected at even the best known eateries. The Sindh minister for food has ordered strict action and the full activation of the Sindh Food Authority, but of course this comes too late to save the lives of two little children or to provide any solace to their devastated family.

There has been a series of reports recently in the press about dangerous strains of stomach viruses which have put hundreds if not thousands in hospitals. Bacteria such as the common E coli variety are thought to be responsible for many of the cases. Doctors however warn there are also many other strains of viruses and bacteria. Poor storage practices, a lack of cleanliness, lack of awareness about handling food and the sale of substandard food all pose a threat. This is a danger we need to protect ourselves against. In the latest case, street food was not responsible for the deaths. We do not however know how many children and adults suffer severe sickness or even death every year as a result of consuming tainted food. Many cases are not reported to hospitals and may go unnoted. The events in Karachi remind us that it is time for urgent action. Food should not kill us.