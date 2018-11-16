Unkempt parks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad is the capital city of Pakistan and it is famous for its architecture and greenery. The city has a large number of parks that provide people a place to relax. But, with the passage of time, the beauty of these parks has vanished.
There is no cleanliness policy to maintain these parks in a good shape. The CDA needs to work on repair and maintenance of these parks.
Aqsa Ehsan
Islamabad
