November 16, 2018
Unkempt parks

Newspost

November 16, 2018

Islamabad is the capital city of Pakistan and it is famous for its architecture and greenery. The city has a large number of parks that provide people a place to relax. But, with the passage of time, the beauty of these parks has vanished.

There is no cleanliness policy to maintain these parks in a good shape. The CDA needs to work on repair and maintenance of these parks.

Aqsa Ehsan

Islamabad

