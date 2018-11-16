Unkempt parks

Islamabad is the capital city of Pakistan and it is famous for its architecture and greenery. The city has a large number of parks that provide people a place to relax. But, with the passage of time, the beauty of these parks has vanished.

There is no cleanliness policy to maintain these parks in a good shape. The CDA needs to work on repair and maintenance of these parks.

Aqsa Ehsan

Islamabad