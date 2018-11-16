Fri Nov 16, 2018
November 16, 2018
Baig elected to BoD of Make-A-Wish international

National

November 16, 2018

KARACHI: Ishtiaq Baig, founder of Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan was elected on the board of directors of Make-A-Wish Foundation International USA at an annual wish leaders conference held in Toronto, Canada.

The conference was attended by Markos Tambakeras, Chairman, Jon Stettner, President of Make-A-Wish international, and delegates from affiliates countries.The foundation is a biggest wish granting organization in the world, dedicated to grant the inner most wishes of the children suffering from life threatening illnesses. Pakistan is an affiliate member and since its inception the foundation has granted thousands of wishes of the ailing children.

