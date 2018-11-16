Fri Nov 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Chinese delegation explores joint ventures

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

HYDERABAD: A 22-member delegation of various Chinese companies led by Director United Work Department China, Mao Chaoyin called on Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Thursday.The Commissioner Hyderabad briefed the delegation about the Hyderabad division, its agricultural potential and major crops, including mango and cotton, which are also exported. He said Hyderabad is a peaceful city and is an attractive destination for the foreign investors.The leader of the delegation Mao Chaoyin informed the commissioner they are exploring opportunities of joint-ventures with the local businessmen.

