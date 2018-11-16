5th Job & Trade Fair 2018 Isra University, Hyderabad

Career Development Center (CDC) under the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) organized 5th Job & Trade Fair 2018 at Isra University, Hyderabad on Thursday, 15th November 2018. The event was sponsored by The Palm Builders & Developers. More than 50 national and multinational companies from various sectors including; banking, insurance, pharmaceutical, construction, manufacturing, FMCG, software & IT, engineering, telecommunication and others participated.

The objective of the event was to provide employment opportunities to students and graduates for the development of community. More than 2500 graduates & students from Hyderabad and its vicinity participated in the event. Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Isra University Hyderabad thanked all the companies, sponsor and stake holders for their participation and support. The organizing team included; Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, Mr. Zafar A. Siddiqui, Ms. Wafa Pathan, Mr. Haseebullah Memon, Ms. Donia Niaz, Mr. Muazam Memon, and Ms. Amna Shah.***