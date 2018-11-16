5th Job & Trade Fair 2018 Isra University, Hyderabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Career Development Center (CDC) under the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) organized 5th Job & Trade Fair 2018 at Isra University, Hyderabad on Thursday, 15th November 2018. The event was sponsored by The Palm Builders & Developers. More than 50 national and multinational companies from various sectors including; banking, insurance, pharmaceutical, construction, manufacturing, FMCG, software & IT, engineering, telecommunication and others participated.
The objective of the event was to provide employment opportunities to students and graduates for the development of community. More than 2500 graduates & students from Hyderabad and its vicinity participated in the event. Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Isra University Hyderabad thanked all the companies, sponsor and stake holders for their participation and support. The organizing team included; Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, Mr. Zafar A. Siddiqui, Ms. Wafa Pathan, Mr. Haseebullah Memon, Ms. Donia Niaz, Mr. Muazam Memon, and Ms. Amna Shah.***
