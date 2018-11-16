Fri Nov 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Advertisement

Forex reserves fall to $13.8bln

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

Share

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves fell 1.7 percent week-on-week to $13.832 billion during the week ended on November 9, the central bank said on Thursday.

The country’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at $14.068 billion in the preceding week.

Net reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan dropped three percent or $196 million to $7.483 billion. The country’s official liquid foreign reserves amounted to $7.679 billion for the week ended November 2.

The State Bank of Pakistan said net foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks stood at $6.349 billion compared to $6.389 billion.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Business