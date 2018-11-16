Forex reserves fall to $13.8bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves fell 1.7 percent week-on-week to $13.832 billion during the week ended on November 9, the central bank said on Thursday.

The country’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at $14.068 billion in the preceding week.

Net reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan dropped three percent or $196 million to $7.483 billion. The country’s official liquid foreign reserves amounted to $7.679 billion for the week ended November 2.

The State Bank of Pakistan said net foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks stood at $6.349 billion compared to $6.389 billion.