Pakistan team for hockey WC named

LAHORE: An 18-member national hockey team, led by Mohammad Rizwan Senior, was named here on Wednesday for the forthcoming hockey World Cup.

The selection was made after the conclusion of the two-day trials at the National Hockey Stadium here. World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, will start from November 28.APP adds: Chief selector, Islahuddin told APP that the selected team is blend of experience and youth. “The team comprises best available hockey talent and performance was the only criteria of selection of players,” he added. The former hockey Olympian past performance of players was also taken into consideration during the selection of the players.

He termed the World Cup “a tough and challenging event” as world’s top notch teams will be participating in the mega event.“Our team is pumped up due to its recent title win in the Asian Champions trophy and players are in right mind set to build on to this success,” said the chief selector adding “The team management made its best efforts to overcome gray areas of the team by engaging the players in difficult drills which has boosted the confidence of the players”. Ishlahuddin said the PHF is striving hard for the cause of hockey despite financial problems. “Players are being looked after in good manner during the camp and PHF is taking measures to acknowledge its recent success in the Asian Champions trophy,” he asserted.

Islah said selectors have gelled youth with experience in the team keeping an eye on the future of Pakistan hockey.“I don’t want to make tall claims regarding our teams performance in the Cup but I am confident that our players will display their best to attain glory for the country,” he said adding “We will be playing against the top teams of the world and our team will be aiming to live upto the expectations during the mega event”.

Team is: M Rizwan Sr (captain), Ammad Shakeel Butt (vice captain), Imran Butt (goalkeeper), Mazhar Abbas (goalkeeper), M Irfan Sr, Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, M Tauseeq Arshad, Tasawwar Abbas, Rashid Mahmood, Ajaz Ahmed, M. Irfan Jr, Ali Shan, Faisal Qadir, Abubakr Mahmood, Umar Bhutta, M. Atiq Arshad and M Zubair

Manager: Hassan Sardar. Head Coach: Tauqeer Dar.

Coaches: Rehan Butt & Danish Kaleem

Video Analyst: Nadeem Lodhi; Physiotherapist: Waqas Mehmood.