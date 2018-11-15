Roots MMUN 2018 concludes

Islamabad : After four days of elaborate diplomatic exercise and fun filled activities Roots Metropolitan Model United Nations 2018 comes to an end. Roots Metropolitan United Nations is a four Day International relations simulation for high school and under graduate students. By becoming part of international bodies, national cabinets and assuming roles of various UN representatives, RMMUN helps delegates to gain insights into working of United Nations, says a press release.

Almost 2,000 students from all over country participated in RMMUN2K18. Seven committees were formed namely Pakistan National Assembly (PNA), United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Social Cultural and Humanitarian Committee (SOCHUM), Disarmament and International Security Committee, United Nations Human Rights Committee, United Nations High Commission for Refugees, and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Some of the topics that were discussed are economic reforms in Pakistan, women and elections, rights of children, the United Nations Security Council reforms, domestic violence and honor killings, developments in the field of information and telecommunications in the context of international security, protecting refugee rights at refugee camps, developing a global action plan to end statelessness, safety of health care workers in conflict zones and addressing of universal needs to prevent and treat substance abuse.

RMMUN’18 proved to be a platform that manifested erudite debates, unlimited learning opportunities, cultural exposure of around the world and experiences of democratic process at its best. RMMUN’18 manifested vision of Walid Mushtaq who believes in providing children with best possible opportunities to brush up and learn new skills apart from an outstanding academic counseling.

RMMUN’18 closing ceremony was attended by all delegates, staff and organisers. Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid, ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to Pakistan and Director Education. Salahudin Batur from Turkish embassy graced the event with their presence as guests of honour.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad was the chief guest of the ceremony. He gave students an inspiring speech and advised them to work hard and take Pakistan to new heights.

Later, students were presented with accolades for Best Delegates, Outstanding Diplomacy, Best Cultural Representations and Best Delegation by the guests to appreciate their excellent work.