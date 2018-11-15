NFC Award: ANP criticises nomination from Punjab to represent KP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has expressed reservations over the nomination of a member from Punjab to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Finance Commission (NFC).

Through a statement issued here on Wednesday, ANP provincial President Ameer Haider Hoti said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had no dearth of economists and nomination of an expert from Punjab to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa means disrespecting the ability of the people of the province.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was implementing the decision made in Punjab. "The denial of rights of Pakhtuns is continuing and is creating a sense of alienation among them," the ANP leader said. He said the appointment of vice-chancellors belonging to Punjab in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the recent decision to appoint someone from Punjab to represent the province in the NFC proved that the government was rewarding its "blue-eyed people" from Punjab using the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that after the 18th Amendment the resources of the province should be used for the welfare of its residents, but the PTI government has been exploiting their resources for the last five years. He said the courts were annulling the PTI's unconstitutional decisions on a daily basis and this falsified its claims of bringing change in the country.