Govt urged to announce special package for Chitral

PESHAWAR: A group of residents of Chitral on Wednesday urged the government to announce special package for the largest district of the province.

Led by Chitral Union President Sadiq Amin, Shakiruddin, Maulana Umar Faizi and others, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. Carrying banners and placards, they said there were no specialists in the hospitals and the roads were also in a dilapidated condition.

"We are peaceful people and never created problems for the government. The government should take steps to facilitate the dwellers of the district as a sense of deprivation is increasing in the area," said Sadiq Amin. The leaders said some elements and non-governmental organisations were creating confusion about the suicide incidents in the district.

"Chitral is a peaceful district and we will not allow these elements to distort its image," Sadiq Amin added. The leaders urged the government to fill the vacant posts in hospitals and allocate sufficient funds for the road projects. "Even the chief justice of Pakistan had expressed concerns over the dilapidated condition of the roads," said Sadiq Amin. He also asked the so-called leaders from the district not to touch controversial issues.