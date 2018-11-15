Thu Nov 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
November 15, 2018
Advertisement

Govt urged to announce special package for Chitral

National

BR
Bureau report
November 15, 2018

Share

PESHAWAR: A group of residents of Chitral on Wednesday urged the government to announce special package for the largest district of the province.

Led by Chitral Union President Sadiq Amin, Shakiruddin, Maulana Umar Faizi and others, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. Carrying banners and placards, they said there were no specialists in the hospitals and the roads were also in a dilapidated condition.

"We are peaceful people and never created problems for the government. The government should take steps to facilitate the dwellers of the district as a sense of deprivation is increasing in the area," said Sadiq Amin. The leaders said some elements and non-governmental organisations were creating confusion about the suicide incidents in the district.

"Chitral is a peaceful district and we will not allow these elements to distort its image," Sadiq Amin added. The leaders urged the government to fill the vacant posts in hospitals and allocate sufficient funds for the road projects. "Even the chief justice of Pakistan had expressed concerns over the dilapidated condition of the roads," said Sadiq Amin. He also asked the so-called leaders from the district not to touch controversial issues.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan