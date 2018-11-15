Allocations for National Youth Carnival enhanced to Rs80m: minister

PESHAWAR: Senior Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs Atif Khan on Wednesday said that funds for holding the National Youth Carnival were enhanced to Rs80 million from Rs65 million to engage maximum number of youth in the biggest productive activity.

Chairing a meeting of the officials of Directorate of Youth Affairs, Atif Khan directed the officials concerned to start making preparations for holding the fourth edition of the event.

Secretary Youth Affairs Shahid Zaman, Director Asfandyar Khattak and other concerned officials were also present. Atif Khan said that 15,000 youth were involved in the third edition of the National Youth Carnival.

He added efforts would be made to engage more youngsters in the coming edition of the event. He also directed for establishing Jawan Markaz in the remaining districts of the province and upgrade the existing ones in Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu and Abbottabad districts to work more effectively for welfare of the youth.

He also directed for approval of Youth Welfare Endowment Fund Act and Youth Property Management Act and making functional the existing hostels for youth.