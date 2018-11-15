Ex-director Paragon Housing Society arrested from Sukkur

SUKKUR: The law enforcement agencies along with NAB officers arrested an ex- director of the Paragon Housing Society, Ameen Qaisar Butt from a village in Khairpur on Wednesday.

The law enforcement agencies accompanied by officials of NAB Lahore arrested Qaisar Butt from village Bakhar Kanasaro of Kot Diji, Khairpur. Butt arrested along with three of employees, was taken to Lahore where he is wanted in the infamous Paragon Housing Society scandal in which allegedly top Punjab government functionaries and political leaders are involved. The media contacted NAB Sukkur officer, Mirza Muhammed Ihsan Baig who confirmed that Qaisar Butt was wanted by NAB Punjab and he was hiding in Khairpur. Subsequently they were produced before NAB Court, Sukkur which gave a six day travelling remand.

Earlier, the NAB while searching for Ameen Qaisar Butt raided the Khairpur Sugar Mills near Kot Diji and the residence of its owner Mobeen Ahmed Jumani.Talking to media, the MD Khairpur Sugar Mill and Chairman Union Council Muhabat wah, Ahmed Ali Jumani, confirmed that Qaisar is his friend and he was staying at his house. Jumani however, said he had no information that Qaisar was wanted by the NAB nor any employee of the sugar mills was arrested by the anti graft agency.