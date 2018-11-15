Thu Nov 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Six perish in Karachi factory explosion

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

KARACHI: As many as six labourers, who had received serious burn injuries following a powerful explosion in at least two boilers of a factory in Landhi, passed away at the Burns Ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Enayat Ramzan, 30, Saleem Ahmed, 30, Amir Shakeel, 30, Khalid Babu, 35, Shadman, 46, and Imran Sufiyan, 30. They had received serious burn injuries at more than 80 per cent of their bodies when the boilers exploded at an auto-part manufacturing company located near the Manzil Pump on the National Highway within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. Fahim Naeem, 29, who was also injured in the incident, had received 10 per cent burns and is under treatment. Police, firefighters and volunteers from welfare organisations had reached the site.

