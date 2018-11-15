PTCL, Convo Corporation sign deal

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Convo Corporation to boost up productivity of employees, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Convo Corporation is a leader in Enterprise Social Collaboration Platforms based out of Silicon Valley, it added.

This partnership aims at bringing the next generation employee collaboration and communication solution to Pakistan, which is designed for enterprises, especially those who have a vast frontline workforce.

As per a recent study, such collaboration tools can boost the productivity of employees by 25 percent, it said.