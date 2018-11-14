Crackdown launched on illegal DVDs of ‘Donkey King’

KARACHI: People who produced fake DVDs of Geo films new animated movie ‘The Donkey King’ have thought of filling their pockets with this illegal practice.

The movie is still houseful in cinemas, while on the other hand, fake DVD businesses have developed its illegal DVDs. Crackdown launched against those who were selling these fake DVDs in some areas of the city. However, on getting information police raided Clifton and the Rainbow Center in Saddar where they found dozens of fake DVDs of ‘The Donkey King,’ while two people were arrested.

After raiding the shop located in Clifton, the shopkeeper told the police that he was being provided this DVD by Rainbow Center Saddar. Police asked him to invite the said shopkeeper of Rainbow Center Saddar on the phone to provide more DVDs and deliver in a short period of time. Police immediately arrested a person who brought DVDs. Raids were conducted at the Rainbow Center where there were a large number of fake DVDs of film found at a shop. The police have also arrested the owner of the Rainbow Center shop.

It is remember that Donkey King is owned by Geo Films and to make and sale of DVD is illegal. Crackdown against those selling counterfeit DVD’s of Donkey King in various parts of the city has continued.