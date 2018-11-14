Zardari has no link to fake accounts: Kaira

LAHORE: PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said the prime minister’s cronies should come up with proof rather than levelling baseless allegations against Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, Qamar Zaman Kaira said the PM’s Adviser, Shahzad Akber, was misleading the nation. Terming Shahzad Akber the ‘Ehtasabur Rehman’ of the present age, Kaira said he should stop playing with the nation.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said Shahzad Akber had claimed that $5 billion were in foreign accounts; if he had proof, he must present them rather than issuing false statements. He said Asif Ali Zardari had no link with any fake account and a fair probe should be initiated against fake account holders.

He said nobody but Zardari himself had contested the cases against him in

the past and he could do it again. To a question, he said the PTI government had no worth to award an NRO to anyone and calling in question the credibility of the present regime, he said one of its ministers was seen stressing on cooperation whereas other was showing disrespect to the people.

The PPP leader said the PM was still delivering his container speech, he delivered the same in China and once again in the UN and he would do the same. Newly-appointed Punjab PPP Information Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza in an interaction with the media on Tuesday said on the instructions of the party leadership, the PPP would vote for the PML-N candidates in Senate elections. He said the PTI attitude in fact was not of a sitting government but of an pposition party and Imran Khan acting as a ‘Nazi’.