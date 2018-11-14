Explain stance on Aasia, Israel, asks Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded the government explain its position forthwith on two issues; if Aasia Masih is in the country and if the PTI owns its woman MNA’s proposal floated in the parliament for the recognition of Israel.

If Aasia Masih has already been sent abroad, it means it was all pre-planned and the Supreme Court proceedings were only a formality, he said while addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Tuesday.

He warned that the unresolved situation was growing unrest among the masses and the government should immediately file a review petition before the Supreme Court to be heard by the full court to cool down public anger. He also demanded immediate revival of a special cell on Tahafuze Namoose Risalat in the Religious Affairs Ministry. He said the government must file a formal application before the International Court of Justice for the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

He said the PTI woman MNA's statement in the National Assembly asking for Israel’s recognition had not only annoyed Muslims of Pakistan but also deeply hurt the sentiments of Palestinians and Muslims of the world. Sirajul Haq said a grand Hurmat-e-Rasool (SAW) march would be held in Lahore on Nov. 15 in which all religious parties would participate.