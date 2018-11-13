Tue Nov 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Ban on motorcycle riding in Bajaur protested

KHAR: Leaders and members of different political parties and residents of Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district staged protest on Monday against the ban on motorcycle riding in the area.

The protesters marched on Inayat Killay Bypass Road and chanted slogans against the district administration and Member National Assembly and senator from the area.Addressing the protesters, senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Fateh Rehman Mamond, district president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Umar Saeed and others said the ban was imposed on motorcycle riding just in Mamond tehsil, while there was no restriction in any other area.

