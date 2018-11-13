Tue Nov 13, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 13, 2018
Asim bags POF squash title

Sports

AFP
November 13, 2018

WAH: SNGPL’s Asim Khan defeated Israr Ahmed in the final to win the 3rd Chairman POF Board National Men’s Squash Championship title here at the POF Squash Complex, says a press release.

Asim won the decider 11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 10-12, 11-7 (3-2).In women’s final, Madina Zafar, also from SNGPL, defeated Amina Fiaz (PIA) to clinch the women’s trophy of the championship. Madina beat Amina 11-2, 11-3, 11-8 (3-0).

The chief guest for the women’s final was Begum Chairman POF Board while Chairman POF Board Lt Gen Sadiq Ali was the chief guest for men’s final. The chairman distributed prizes amongst the winners of the event.

