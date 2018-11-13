Pak-Palestine soccer match in doubt

KARACHI: The match between Pakistan and Palestine football teams at the latter’s backyard on November 15 is in doubt as Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is yet to receive traveling permit from the Palestine Football Association (PFA).

According to a PFF official they were waiting for the permit. “If we receive it by tomorrow morning then we will send the team on Wednesday. If we did not receive it tomorrow then it would not be possible to go,” the official said.

“You know there are such issues. We had told them to come to Pakistan. We still hope for a good outcome,” the official said.Meanwhile the Palestine Football Association’s (PFA) website said on Monday that PFA was preparing to receive the Pakistani team which was expected to arrive on Tuesday (today) to Palestine to meet with the national football team on November 15 at 3pm at the Faisal Al-Husseini Stadium in Al-Ram.

Pakistan are due to arrive on Tuesday in Amman, Jordan, on their way to Ramallah, the website wrote. “The technical meeting will be held on Wednesday at 12pm at the Grand Park Hotel. The press conference will be held at 1 pm at the same venue,” it added. “The meeting is led by a team of referees consisting of Bara Abu Aisha, Farouk Assi, Ashraf Zubaydah and Emad Bough Jawwal has prepared a packed programme on the match day and many surprises,” the website said.