Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Al-Khidmat, NUST sign MoU

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

Share

Islamabad: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to the MoU, the students of NUST will volunteer their services to the foundation in its different welfare projects. The MoU was signed by Rizwan Baig on behalf of AKFP and Dr. Muhammad Safdar from NUST.

Speaking on the occasion, Rizwan Baig said the foundation was carrying out welfare activities in projects of orphans care, safe drinking water, community services, health, education, disaster management and others. “The foundation is play a key role progress of the society by addressing many basic issues,” he said. Dr. Safdar said that NUST would also observe jointly with AKFP different days to create awareness about importance of welfare activities.

The AKFP will also arrangement different training programmes in the field of volunteer welfare activities besides offering internship programmes to students of the university. The focal persons from two sides Maheed Mumtaz (NUST) and Shahzad Saleem Abbasi also attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Islamabad