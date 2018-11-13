Al-Khidmat, NUST sign MoU

Islamabad: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to the MoU, the students of NUST will volunteer their services to the foundation in its different welfare projects. The MoU was signed by Rizwan Baig on behalf of AKFP and Dr. Muhammad Safdar from NUST.

Speaking on the occasion, Rizwan Baig said the foundation was carrying out welfare activities in projects of orphans care, safe drinking water, community services, health, education, disaster management and others. “The foundation is play a key role progress of the society by addressing many basic issues,” he said. Dr. Safdar said that NUST would also observe jointly with AKFP different days to create awareness about importance of welfare activities.

The AKFP will also arrangement different training programmes in the field of volunteer welfare activities besides offering internship programmes to students of the university. The focal persons from two sides Maheed Mumtaz (NUST) and Shahzad Saleem Abbasi also attended the meeting.