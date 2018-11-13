Bystander killed, brother injured in rivals’ firing

LAHORE: A man was killed while his brother received injuries when two rival groups resorted to indiscriminate firing in the Nawab Town police limits here on Monday.

Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and shifted the injured to hospital. A police official said Dogar Group resorted to firing resulting into the death of Naeem, 29, and injuries to Yasin, 25. The accused fled the scene. Police said both the groups had an old enmity for years.

MAN KILLS UNCLE: A man killed his uncle over some unknown issues in the Manawan police limits. The victim has been identified as Kashif while the accused as Shan. Chinese arrested: Racecourse Police registered a case against a Chinese national after recovering huge cache of liquor from his custody on Monday.

Dolphin Force handed over the accused to Racecourse police for further action. Police recovered 230 bottles of liquor from his custody which he reportedly used to supply in Gulberg. Foreign office has also been informed about the accused.

MAN INJURED BY WIFE: A woman left her husband seriously injured with a knife over a domestic dispute in the Factory area police limits. The victim was shifted to hospital. The victim has been identified as Khurram Majeed, an electrical engineer, of Al Noor Town. He had come back from Saudi Arab three months back. On the day of incident, the couple scuffled over some issues during which Asma hit her husband with a knife. He received injuries on chest. His condition was stated to be critical.

ROOHI BANO: DIG Operations Waqas Nazir has said actress Roohi Bano is living with her brother. He denied any incident of her kidnapping. DSP Nasir Bajwa visited her brother’s home and got her statement that she was living there on her own will. She termed the news of her missing baseless.

VISIT: DIG Operations Waqas Nazir and SSP Operations Mustansir Feroz visited Dolphin Headquarters. SP Mobiles Bilal Zafar welcomed the officers and briefed them about the field working of the squad. They also visited all buildings of the headquarters.

IMPERSONATOR: Dolphin Squad took a man into custody for impersonating a beggar during a snap checking. He was handed over to local police. The accused identified as Hammad was taken into custody from Canal Road. SP Dolphin Bilal Zafar appreciated the squad. Meanwhile, Dolphin Squad visited National Grammar School in Gulberg on the invitation of school admin and briefed students about the functions of the squad. The team also guided students about calling at Rescue 15 during emergencies.

PERFORMANCE: SP Security Lahore Faisal Shahzad has issued monthly performance report of security branch. According to the report, more than 3,000 citizens have been facilitated at seven facilitation centres. The SP Security said on the directions of IG Amjad Javaid Saleemi, CCPO BA Nasir and DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir different types of facilities including character certificate are being provided at DIG Operations office, Town Hall, Gulberg, Iqbal Town, Hall road, Bhatti gate and Arfa Karim Tower facilitation centers. Well educated staff is posted there and advanced technology is available there to facilitate citizens.

PHP: On instruction of IG Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi, DIG Punjab Highway Patrol Sohail Sukhera visited under-construction building of PHP and Investigation Punjab complex. During the visit, DSP buildings Naveeda Hameed, PSO Zulfiqar Ali, SDO building Muhammad Nouman and Sub Engineer Muhammad Sajjad were also present there.

THREE DIE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 988 accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, three people died whereas 1,102 were injured. Out of the injured, 638 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 455 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

forensic agency: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Cap (R) Fazeel Asghar on Monday visited Punjab Forensic Science Agency. He went to the different sections and inspected the quality and technical facilities available. He expressed satisfaction over the technical facilities available. He also appreciated the working and performance of the DG Forensic Science Agency Dr Ashraf Tahir.

Smoky vehicles: City Traffic Police have taken action against 9,435 smoky vehicles during the ongoing crackdown to avert the density of smog. The CTO has ordered joint teams to take action against smoky vehicles without any discrimination. CTO Liaqat Ali Malik also visited General Hospital and inquired after constable Sohail hit by a speeding vehicle.