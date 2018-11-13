University of Jhang VC appointed

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Centre for Coal Technology Director Prof Dr Shahid Munir has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of University of Jhang. Prof Shahid did his PhD from University of Leeds and obtained masters degree in chemical engineering from Punjab University with gold medal. He is also a MBA from University of the Punjab. He is a member of panel of expert of Punjab Power Development Board. He has also served as Controller of Examinations of Punjab University for three and half years.