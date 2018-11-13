University of Jhang VC appointed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab University’s Centre for Coal Technology Director Prof Dr Shahid Munir has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of University of Jhang. Prof Shahid did his PhD from University of Leeds and obtained masters degree in chemical engineering from Punjab University with gold medal. He is also a MBA from University of the Punjab. He is a member of panel of expert of Punjab Power Development Board. He has also served as Controller of Examinations of Punjab University for three and half years.
LAHORE: Punjab University’s Centre for Coal Technology Director Prof Dr Shahid Munir has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of University of Jhang. Prof Shahid did his PhD from University of Leeds and obtained masters degree in chemical engineering from Punjab University with gold medal. He is also a MBA from University of the Punjab. He is a member of panel of expert of Punjab Power Development Board. He has also served as Controller of Examinations of Punjab University for three and half years.
Comments