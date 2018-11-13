‘Pollution, climate change big issues’

LAHORE: Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Muhammad Tayyab has said that environmental pollution and climate change are the big threats to the human lives and ‘we all should perform our duties in this regard and take preventive measures’.

He added that from the last some years another threat has occurred in the shape of smog which also needs ‘our immediate attention and people should opt short and long term measures to meet this challenge’.

While addressing a seminar at Lahore General Hospital for creating awareness among masses, Prof Tayyab said that steps like burning garbage and waste and fireworks also add up the air pollution and after sometimes this pollution turns into pollution zone in the air. He said if people decide to remain careful they can easily avoid that threat like smog and for this purpose, practical steps would be needed. Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College also asked the doctors of Lahore General Hospital to convey such positive messages through patients so that they can keep their environment clean and healthy for themselves. Addressing the seminar, Prof Ghias un Nabi Tayyab, Prof Agha Shabbir Ali, Prof Muhammad Moin and Dr Irfan Malik said in fact smog is the merger of fog and smoke and this air pollution started from the use of coal as fuel. They called upon the citizens to use maximum water in a day and avoid coming out of the house unnecessarily.

Similarly, motorcyclists and cyclist should also use mask and women should also keep doors and windows closed at their houses. Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin also addressed the seminar and highlighted its aims and objectives. At the end masks were also distributed among the participants from the management.