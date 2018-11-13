Nazim among three killed in Peshawar locality

PESHAWAR: Three people, including a naib nazim, were killed while two were wounded in the firing between two groups in Nauthia locality early Monday. Naib Nazim Sher Ali, his brother and their rival Tariq were killed when the two groups traded fire. Two others, including a passerby, were wounded and rushed to the hospital. It was learnt that the firing started over the issue of firecrackers during a function that led to the clash.