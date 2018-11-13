Ban on stubble burning in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Punjab Agriculture Department officials have said that the department has launched massive crackdown on burning paddy roots in open fields, which is the key factor of enhancing smog. The department has booked more than 200 violators across Punjab. The provincial government has imposed Section 144 across Punjab and ban stubble burning across the province.
