Tue Nov 13, 2018
Print Story
Ban on stubble burning in Multan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

MULTAN: Punjab Agriculture Department officials have said that the department has launched massive crackdown on burning paddy roots in open fields, which is the key factor of enhancing smog. The department has booked more than 200 violators across Punjab. The provincial government has imposed Section 144 across Punjab and ban stubble burning across the province.

