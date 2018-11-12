Drive against encroachments in Karachi continues

KARACHI: An anti-encroachment drive in the metropolis’ Saddar area entered its seventh day on Sunday. During the operation, shops located in the Bird market, Cloth market and Dried Fruit market were removed using heavy machinery.

According to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Anti-Encroachment Senior Director Bashir Ahmed Siddiqui, encroachments around Empress Market was to be removed in a few hours’ time with the area being restored to its original state in the next 15 days.

“As many as 1,043 illegal shops were demolished during the operation on Sunday,” Siddiqui said, adding, “After the drive, KMC and the police will set up camps in Saddar to ensure that the encroachments do not return.”

Siddiqui added, “A taskforce has been created to stop the encroachments in Saddar which will comprise KMC, anti-encroachment and police members.”

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, while speaking to media outside the Empress Market on Sunday said that KMC will restore Karachi to its natural and historical beauty.

Speaking about the land given by KMC to markets around Empress Market, the mayor said the 30-year-old contract between KMC and the markets had been terminated.