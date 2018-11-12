Fazal Mahmood club cricket enters 2nd round

ISLAMABAD: The first round of Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship 2018 (Islamabad chapter) has been concluded with 19 clubs qualified for league-based second round to be played in December.

The championship is being organised under the auspices of PCB and it has been taking place throughout the country with final phase to be played between the top clubs of each region. In Islamabad’s Central Zone, Diamond, Classic, Warriors and Margalla clubs emerged victorious while XI-Star Club was given bye.

Al-Muslim, Punjab, All Lucky Stars, All Youngstars, and Capital Gymkhana Clubs also beat their rivals in the West Zone, while Lashing Club got bye. Diamond Club defeated Al-Fateh Club by 189 runs in Central Zone with Shahzad Azam Rana hitting an unbeaten 102. Classic Club beat Imran Memorial by 188 runs. Margalla Club outclassed King’s Gymkhana by 56 runs. Warriors Club defeated Young Capital by 7 wickets.

In West Zone, Punjab Club beat Junoon Club by 4 wickets; Al-Muslim Club beat Ghouri Club by 98 runs with Aun Abass hitting up 118; All Lucky Stars Club defeated Youngster Club by 3 wickets; All Youngstars Club outplayed Mehran Club by 133 runs. Capital Gymkhana beat Panther and Tigers by 7 wickets.

Meanwhile, Essco club beat Islamabad Hawks by 16 runs in North Zone, Islamabad Gymkhana club defeated National Club by 163 runs. Islamabad Greeners was beaten by Shaheen club by 66 runs.

In East Zone, Asif Memorial defeated Quaid-e-Azam Club by 151 runs; Lucky Star Club defeated Hassan Memorial by 189 runs; Rawal Town beat Model Town Gymkhana Club by 64 runs.