Two rickshaw drivers robbed

PAKPATTAN: Dacoits looted two motorcycle-rickshaw drivers near Chak 155/EB on Sunday. Reportedly, M Ishaq of Chak 153/EB and Waris Ali were going to Arifwala when two dacoits intercepted and snatched Rs50,000 from M Ishaq and Rs1,200 from Waris Ali and escaped. Police have started investigation.