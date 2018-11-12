Mon Nov 12, 2018
November 12, 2018
Two rickshaw drivers robbed

November 12, 2018

PAKPATTAN: Dacoits looted two motorcycle-rickshaw drivers near Chak 155/EB on Sunday. Reportedly, M Ishaq of Chak 153/EB and Waris Ali were going to Arifwala when two dacoits intercepted and snatched Rs50,000 from M Ishaq and Rs1,200 from Waris Ali and escaped. Police have started investigation.

