Kidnapper held, boy recovered

LAHORE: City Raiwind police have arrested a kidnapper and recovered a boy, 15, who was kidnapped four days ago. The culprit identified as Shakir Khan kidnapped Raziur Rehman four days ago and took him to Khyber Agency. Police raided the kidnapper’s place in Khyber Agency and recovered the boy after arresting the kidnapper.
