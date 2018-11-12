Girl, accomplice arrested for killing university student

CHARSADDA: The police here on Sunday claimed to have arrested a girl and her accomplice on the charges of kidnapping and killing a university student on account of a property dispute.

Speaking at a press conference here, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bashir Ahmad said the body of a young man, who was identified as Faizur Rehman, was found floating in water of Kabul River near Akra Payan village on October 27. He said the body was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Charsadda for post-mortem that showed he had been drugged before being killed. The DSP maintained the victim’s hands and legs had been tied with separate pieces of rope and an adhesive tape placed on his mouth.

The official said the body had been temporarily buried at the graveyard of the Tehsil Municipal Administration as initially the identity of the victim could not be established. However, he said later his family identified the body and he was properly buried in his native Darra Adamkhel.

He said after the registration of the case, the police started working on it and arrested a girl named Neelum Sher belonging to Hakimabad locality in the Nowshera district. Bashir Ahmad said the girl told the police during investigation that she had trapped Faizur Rehman and handed him over to the accused, including Dr Nihal, Zahidur Rehman and Sadiqur Rehman, who happened to be his cousins and had a property dispute with him.

Neelum Sher told the police that she had met Faizur Rehman at the Deans Trade Centre in the Peshawar Cantonment. The DSP said that Neelum was an ice addict and her accomplices had tricked her into kidnapping Faizur Rehman for getting ice drug. She told the police that she also sought help from two other girls to trap the victim.

Bashir Ahmad said on the basis of information divulged by the girl, the police arrested Zahidur Rehman and raids were being conducted to apprehend the other accused, who were on the run.