Women empowerment government’s top priority, says Chohan

Islamabad: Punjab Information Minster Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that empowerment of women is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s top priority.

“Women participation in all sectors or their economic participation is very necessary for success of the country,” he told this agency. He said that women constitute almost 50 per cent of the total population so without their active participation country can’t achieve the required level of growth rate.

Stressing on their equal rights he said that national development must be balanced with the equal distribution of resources to both males and females, so women should have equal opportunities in all sphere of life.

He said party Tehreek-e-Insaf always stressed on gender equality and their maximum enrolment in education for sustainable development of the country. He said that PTI has a strong manifesto on women empowerment to have maximum job quota.

He said the party was setting targets on women education and our main priority is to provide economic opportunities for females to have equal participation in country’s progress. He added that no nation can lead to road of success until our women stand side by side with us, so to create opportunities for women has been top priority of our party.

“There is dire need to upgrade the status of women in society and it is only possible through giving them equal access towards resources,” he added.