A safe environment

The child sex abuse will continue to exist in our society unless the authorities concerned award exemplary punishments to people who are involved in child sex abuse. Last year, the Zainab murder incident caught the attention of the media after which political parties exerted pressure on the then PML-N-led Punjab government to bring the culprit to book. While the murderer was caught and given death penalty, the number of child abuse cases, unfortunately, hasn’t declined. A few days back, a school boy was raped and then left to die near a petrol station in Mardan.

The staff working at the station saved the young boy. The unfortunate point is that the incident didn’t catch either the media or the authorities’ attention. Like the young boy, many children and teenagers have traumatic experiences which remain unreported. The authorities concerned have to take steps to get rid of this menace. They need to do a lot to provide safe environment to children.

Aurangzeb Gujjar

Mardan